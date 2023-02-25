Who's Playing
TCU @ Texas Tech
Current Records: TCU 18-10; Texas Tech 16-12
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are heading back home. The Red Raiders and the #24 TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Texas Tech strolled past the Oklahoma Sooners with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 74-63. Guard Jaylon Tyson and forward Fardaws Aimaq were among the main playmakers for Texas Tech as the former had 18 points along with eight rebounds and the latter posted a double-double on 19 points and ten boards.
Meanwhile, TCU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 63-58 to the Kansas Jayhawks. Guard Mike Miles Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 13 points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.
Texas Tech is now 16-12 while the Horned Frogs sit at 18-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Red Raiders are stumbling into the game with the 40th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.1 on average. To make matters even worse for Texas Tech, TCU enters the matchup with 16 takeaways on average, good for 26th best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas Tech have won ten out of their last 15 games against TCU.
