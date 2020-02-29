Watch Texas Tech vs. Texas: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Texas @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Texas 17-11; Texas Tech 18-10

What to Know

The Texas Longhorns haven't won a game against the #22 Texas Tech Red Raiders since Jan. 17 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Texas and Texas Tech will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, the Longhorns took down the West Virginia Mountaineers 67-57 on Monday. Texas can attribute much of their success to guard Andrew Jones, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points, and guard Courtney Ramey, who had 21 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech ended up a good deal behind the Oklahoma Sooners when they played on Tuesday, losing 65-51.

Texas' win brought them up to 17-11 while Texas Tech's loss pulled them down to 18-10. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas comes into the matchup boasting the 21st fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 63.3. But Texas Tech is even better: they rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 63 on average. We'll see if that edge gives Texas Tech a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $76.00

Odds

The Red Raiders are a big 11-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 124

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas Tech have won seven out of their last 11 games against Texas.