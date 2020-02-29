Watch Texas Tech vs. Texas: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Texas Tech vs. Texas basketball game
Who's Playing
Texas @ Texas Tech
Current Records: Texas 17-11; Texas Tech 18-10
What to Know
The Texas Longhorns haven't won a game against the #22 Texas Tech Red Raiders since Jan. 17 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Texas and Texas Tech will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, the Longhorns took down the West Virginia Mountaineers 67-57 on Monday. Texas can attribute much of their success to guard Andrew Jones, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points, and guard Courtney Ramey, who had 21 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, Texas Tech ended up a good deal behind the Oklahoma Sooners when they played on Tuesday, losing 65-51.
Texas' win brought them up to 17-11 while Texas Tech's loss pulled them down to 18-10. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas comes into the matchup boasting the 21st fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 63.3. But Texas Tech is even better: they rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 63 on average. We'll see if that edge gives Texas Tech a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $76.00
Odds
The Red Raiders are a big 11-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 124
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Texas Tech have won seven out of their last 11 games against Texas.
- Feb 08, 2020 - Texas Tech 62 vs. Texas 57
- Mar 04, 2019 - Texas Tech 70 vs. Texas 51
- Jan 12, 2019 - Texas Tech 68 vs. Texas 62
- Mar 08, 2018 - Texas Tech 73 vs. Texas 69
- Jan 31, 2018 - Texas Tech 73 vs. Texas 71
- Jan 17, 2018 - Texas 67 vs. Texas Tech 58
- Mar 08, 2017 - Texas 61 vs. Texas Tech 52
- Mar 01, 2017 - Texas Tech 67 vs. Texas 57
- Feb 01, 2017 - Texas 62 vs. Texas Tech 58
- Feb 06, 2016 - Texas 69 vs. Texas Tech 59
- Jan 02, 2016 - Texas Tech 82 vs. Texas 74
