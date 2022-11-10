Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ No. 25 Texas Tech

Current Records: Texas Southern 0-1; Texas Tech 1-0

What to Know

The Texas Southern Tigers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head to United Supermarkets Arena at 8 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the #25 Texas Tech Red Raiders. They will be strutting in after a win while Texas Southern will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Tigers ended up a good deal behind the San Francisco Dons when they played on Monday, losing 90-77.

Meanwhile, the Red Raiders made easy work of the NW State Demons on Monday and carried off a 73-49 victory. Texas Tech's Daniel Batcho was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 12 points and ten boards.

Texas Southern is now 0-1 while Texas Tech sits at a mirror-image 1-0. A couple last-season defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas Southern has allowed their opponents to shoot 60.80% from the floor on average, which is the 350th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. But Texas Tech was even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 28.40%, which places them 23rd in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Red Raiders are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.