Watch Texas vs. Kansas: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Kansas @ Texas

Current Records: Kansas 13-3; Texas 12-4

What to Know

The #6 Kansas Jayhawks are 8-1 against the Texas Longhorns since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Kansas will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Frank Erwin Special Events Center at 2 p.m. ET. They will be hoping to build upon the 65-57 win they picked up against Texas when they previously played in March of last year.

The Jayhawks strolled past the Oklahoma Sooners with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 66-52. Kansas can attribute much of their success to C Udoka Azubuike, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 14 boards in addition to three blocks, and G Isaiah Moss, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Texas and the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Texas wrapped it up with a 76-64 victory. Five players on the Longhorns scored in the double digits: F Kamaka Hepa (15), G Courtney Ramey (14), G Andrew Jones (14), G Jase Febres (13), and G Matt Coleman III (10).

Their wins bumped the Jayhawks to 13-3 and the Longhorns to 12-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Jayhawks and the Longhorns clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Frank Erwin Special Events Center -- Austin, Texas

Frank Erwin Special Events Center -- Austin, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas have won eight out of their last nine games against Texas.