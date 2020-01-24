Watch Texas vs. LSU: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Texas vs. LSU basketball game
Who's Playing
LSU @ Texas
Current Records: LSU 14-4; Texas 12-6
What to Know
The LSU Tigers will take on the Texas Longhorns on the road at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Frank Erwin Special Events Center. LSU is coming into the contest hot, having won seven in a row.
LSU escaped with a win against the Florida Gators by the margin of a single basket, 84-82. Having forecasted a close victory for the Tigers, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 97-59, which was the final score in Texas' tilt against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Monday. Texas' defeat came about despite a quality game from G Jase Febres, who had 18 points. Febres' performance made up for a slower matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday.
LSU's win lifted them to 14-4 while Texas' loss dropped them down to 12-6. We'll see if the Tigers can repeat their recent success or if the Longhorns bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Frank Erwin Special Events Center -- Austin, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.
