Watch Texas vs. LSU: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

LSU @ Texas

Current Records: LSU 14-4; Texas 12-6

What to Know

The LSU Tigers will take on the Texas Longhorns on the road at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Frank Erwin Special Events Center. LSU is coming into the contest hot, having won seven in a row.

LSU escaped with a win against the Florida Gators by the margin of a single basket, 84-82. Having forecasted a close victory for the Tigers, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 97-59, which was the final score in Texas' tilt against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Monday. Texas' defeat came about despite a quality game from G Jase Febres, who had 18 points. Febres' performance made up for a slower matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday.

LSU's win lifted them to 14-4 while Texas' loss dropped them down to 12-6. We'll see if the Tigers can repeat their recent success or if the Longhorns bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
  • Where: Frank Erwin Special Events Center -- Austin, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.

