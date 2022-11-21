Who's Playing

Northern Arizona @ No. 11 Texas

Current Records: Northern Arizona 2-3; Texas 3-0

What to Know

The #11 Texas Longhorns will square off against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Bert Ogden Arena.

The Longhorns had enough points to win and then some against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Wednesday, taking their game 93-74. Four players on Texas scored in the double digits: guard Tyrese Hunter (26), guard Marcus Carr (16), forward Dylan Disu (12), and guard Sir'Jabari Rice (11).

Meanwhile, Northern Arizona was able to grind out a solid win over the Santa Barbara Gauchos on Friday, winning 63-54.

Their wins bumped Texas to 3-0 and Northern Arizona to 2-3. In their victory, Texas relied heavily on Tyrese Hunter, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points. the Lumberjacks will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Bert Ogden Arena -- Edinburg, Texas

Bert Ogden Arena -- Edinburg, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.