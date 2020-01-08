Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma @ Texas
Current Records: Oklahoma 10-3; Texas 10-3
What to Know
The Oklahoma Sooners have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Texas Longhorns at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Frank Erwin Special Events Center. Oklahoma is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Sooners welcomed the new year with a 66-61 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats. The Sooners can attribute much of their success to F Kristian Doolittle, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards, and G Austin Reaves, who had 21 points in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, Texas ended up a good deal behind the Baylor Bears when they played on Saturday, losing 59-44. The losing side was boosted by F Jericho Sims, who dropped a double-double on 15 rebounds and 13 points. That makes it three consecutive games in which Sims has had at least 11 rebounds. Sims' points were the most he has had all season.
Oklahoma isn't expected to pull this one out (Texas is favored by 3), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever Oklahoma hit the road.
The Sooners got away with a 69-67 win when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Will they repeat their success, or do the Longhorns have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Frank Erwin Special Events Center -- Austin, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Longhorns are a 3-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 136
Series History
Texas have won five out of their last eight games against Oklahoma.
- Feb 23, 2019 - Oklahoma 69 vs. Texas 67
- Jan 19, 2019 - Texas 75 vs. Oklahoma 72
- Feb 17, 2018 - Texas 77 vs. Oklahoma 66
- Feb 03, 2018 - Texas 79 vs. Oklahoma 74
- Feb 14, 2017 - Oklahoma 70 vs. Texas 66
- Jan 23, 2017 - Texas 84 vs. Oklahoma 83
- Feb 27, 2016 - Texas 76 vs. Oklahoma 63
- Feb 08, 2016 - Oklahoma 63 vs. Texas 60
