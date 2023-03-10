Who's Playing

TCU @ Texas

Regular Season Records: TCU 21-11; Texas 24-8

What to Know

The #22 TCU Horned Frogs and the #7 Texas Longhorns are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 10 at T-Mobile Center in the third round of the Big 12 Conference Tourney. TCU earned a 75-73 win in their most recent contest against the Longhorns in March.

TCU didn't have too much trouble with the Kansas State Wildcats on Thursday as they won 80-67. TCU can attribute much of their success to forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr., who had 22 points along with seven rebounds. O'Bannon Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. O'Bannon Jr.'s points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Texas earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They had enough points to win and then some against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, taking their matchup 60-47. Texas got double-digit scores from five players: guard Sir'Jabari Rice (15), forward Dylan Disu (11), guard Tyrese Hunter (11), guard Marcus Carr (10), and guard Arterio Morris (10).

A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Horned Frogs enter the game with 15.8 takeaways on average, good for 25th best in college basketball. But the Longhorns are even better: they come into the contest boasting the 19th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.3. We'll see if that edge gives Texas a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas have won ten out of their last 18 games against TCU.