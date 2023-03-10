Who's Playing
TCU @ Texas
Regular Season Records: TCU 21-11; Texas 24-8
What to Know
The #22 TCU Horned Frogs and the #7 Texas Longhorns are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 10 at T-Mobile Center in the third round of the Big 12 Conference Tourney. TCU earned a 75-73 win in their most recent contest against the Longhorns in March.
TCU didn't have too much trouble with the Kansas State Wildcats on Thursday as they won 80-67. TCU can attribute much of their success to forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr., who had 22 points along with seven rebounds. O'Bannon Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. O'Bannon Jr.'s points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, Texas earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They had enough points to win and then some against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, taking their matchup 60-47. Texas got double-digit scores from five players: guard Sir'Jabari Rice (15), forward Dylan Disu (11), guard Tyrese Hunter (11), guard Marcus Carr (10), and guard Arterio Morris (10).
A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Horned Frogs enter the game with 15.8 takeaways on average, good for 25th best in college basketball. But the Longhorns are even better: they come into the contest boasting the 19th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.3. We'll see if that edge gives Texas a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: ESPN
Series History
Texas have won ten out of their last 18 games against TCU.
- Mar 01, 2023 - TCU 75 vs. Texas 73
- Jan 11, 2023 - Texas 79 vs. TCU 75
- Mar 10, 2022 - TCU 65 vs. Texas 60
- Feb 23, 2022 - Texas 75 vs. TCU 66
- Jan 25, 2022 - Texas 73 vs. TCU 50
- Mar 07, 2021 - Texas 76 vs. TCU 64
- Feb 13, 2021 - Texas 70 vs. TCU 55
- Feb 19, 2020 - Texas 70 vs. TCU 56
- Jan 29, 2020 - Texas 62 vs. TCU 61
- Apr 02, 2019 - Texas 58 vs. TCU 44
- Mar 09, 2019 - TCU 69 vs. Texas 56
- Jan 23, 2019 - TCU 65 vs. Texas 61
- Feb 10, 2018 - TCU 87 vs. Texas 71
- Jan 10, 2018 - Texas 99 vs. TCU 98
- Feb 04, 2017 - TCU 78 vs. Texas 63
- Jan 11, 2017 - TCU 64 vs. Texas 61
- Jan 26, 2016 - Texas 71 vs. TCU 54
- Jan 09, 2016 - TCU 58 vs. Texas 57