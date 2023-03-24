Who's Playing

Xavier @ Texas

Regular Season Records: Xavier 27-9; Texas 28-8

What to Know

The #13 Xavier Musketeers and the #5 Texas Longhorns are set to clash at 9:45 p.m. ET March 24 at T-Mobile Center in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. Xavier will be seeking to avenge the 78-76 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 24 of 2019.

The Musketeers earned some more postseason success in their game on Sunday. They enjoyed a cozy 84-73 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers. Xavier got double-digit scores from six players: forward Jack Nunge (18), guard Adam Kunkel (15), forward Jerome Hunter (14), guard Souley Boum (14), guard Desmond Claude (11), and guard Colby Jones (10).

Meanwhile, the Penn State Nittany Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday the Longhorns proved too difficult a challenge. Texas managed a 71-66 victory over Penn State. Texas' forward Dylan Disu was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 28 points and ten boards.

Xavier is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

With both teams having displayed their playoff mettle, spectators can expect a high-quality contest. Check back with CBS Sports for more details during and after the game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:45 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:45 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Longhorns are a 4.5-point favorite against the Musketeers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.