Matt Coleman helped lift No. 17 Texas over No. 14 North Carolina on Wednesday in the championship game of the Maui Invitational, pulling up from the right elbow to sink a go-ahead jumper with 0.1 seconds remaining on the clock. The Tar Heels' attempt at a full-court heave and tip-in before the buzzer on the ensuing possession failed, and the Longhorns emerged victorious 69-67, capping the event with their second two-point win in a span of three games.

The shot served as a nice capper to Coleman's day after a sluggish start. He scored 14 of his team-high 22 points in the second half as Texas clung to a lead to try and stave off a second-half UNC run.

The Longhorns squeaked past Davidson in the first round of the Maui Invitational on Monday but picked up steam Tuesday with a 22-point bludgeoning of Indiana. They led by four points at halftime over UNC before the teams traded leads throughout the second half. Tar Heels forward Leaky Black knocked down a pair of free throws to tie it at 67 with 26 seconds remaining before Coleman went to work and won it himself.

Texas moves to a perfect 4-0 on the season with the win and claims its first win over a top-15 opponent since Jan. 29, 2019, when it defeated Kansas 73-63 at home. The win further establishes Shaka Smart's club as a real winner of the first week of the college season, with the Maui bump sure to catapult them into the rest of nonconference play with confidence.

As for North Carolina, there's plenty of positives to take away. It won a close one over a talented Stanford team on Tuesday to advance to the title game, and while Roy Williams' club came up short, Garrison Brooks put up a dazzling fight against UT's talented frontcourt, putting up 18 points and seven boards in the loss. UNC has a tough road to bounce back with No. 3 Iowa on deck next Tuesday on the road followed by a neutral-court showdown with No. 23 Ohio State.