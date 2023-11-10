Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: Boston College 1-0, The Citadel 0-1

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

The Boston College Eagles will head out on the road to face off against The Citadel Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at McAlister Field House. Boston College might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Monday.

Boston College took care of business in their home opener (and then some). Everything went their way against the Stags as the Eagles made off with a 89-70 victory.

Boston College can attribute much of their success to Quinten Post, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jaeden Zackery, who earned 10 points.

Meanwhile, The Citadel had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They took a 72-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wolfpack on Monday. The Citadel found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Citadel struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as North Carolina State posted 19.

