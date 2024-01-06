Who's Playing

Samford Bulldogs @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: Samford 12-2, The Citadel 8-6

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

What to Know

Samford is 8-2 against The Citadel since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at McAlister Field House. Samford will be looking to extend their current 12-game winning streak.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Samford and Chattanooga didn't disappoint and broke past the 160.5 point over/under on Wednesday. The Bulldogs enjoyed a cozy 89-74 victory over the Mocs.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact The Citadel found out the hard way on Wednesday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 80-71 loss to the Catamounts.

The Bulldogs' victory was their tenth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-2. They've been dominating during the matchups in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 23.6 points. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Samford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like The Citadel struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Samford was able to grind out a solid victory over The Citadel in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 76-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Samford since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Samford has won 8 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.