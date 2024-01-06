Who's Playing

Samford Bulldogs @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: Samford 12-2, The Citadel 8-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Samford is 8-2 against The Citadel since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at McAlister Field House. Samford will be looking to extend their current 12-game winning streak.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Samford and Chattanooga didn't disappoint and broke past the 160.5 point over/under on Wednesday. The Bulldogs enjoyed a cozy 89-74 victory over the Mocs.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact The Citadel found out the hard way on Wednesday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 80-71 loss to the Catamounts.

The Bulldogs' victory was their tenth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-2. They've been dominating during the matchups in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 23.6 points. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Samford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like The Citadel struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Samford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be their 12th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-4 against the spread).

Odds

Samford is a solid 6-point favorite against The Citadel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

Samford has won 8 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.