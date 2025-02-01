Who's Playing

Samford Bulldogs @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: Samford 17-5, The Citadel 5-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Samford is 9-1 against The Citadel since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Southern battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at McAlister Field House. Samford is strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.7 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Samford would be headed in after a victory, but Furman made sure that didn't happen. Samford fell just short of Furman by a score of 72-70 on Wednesday. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Bulldogs have suffered since November 8, 2024.

Despite their loss, Samford saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Rylan Jones, who went 7 for 13 en route to 19 points plus four steals, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Lukas Walls, who had ten points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, The Citadel's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their 12th straight defeat. There's no need to mince words: The Citadel lost to Mercer, and The Citadel lost bad. The score wound up at 80-46. The game marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, The Citadel struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 15.2 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last ten contests they've fallen to only 11 per game.

Samford's loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 17-5. As for The Citadel, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-15.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Samford has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37.9% of their threes per game. It's a different story for The Citadel, though, as they've only made 30.6% of their threes this season. Given Samford's sizable advantage in that area, The Citadel will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Samford against The Citadel in their previous matchup on January 1st, as the squad secured an 86-56 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Samford since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Samford has won 9 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.