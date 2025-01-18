Who's Playing

Current Records: VMI 7-11, The Citadel 5-11

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the VMI Keydets and The Citadel Bulldogs are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McAlister Field House. The Keydets are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.

Having struggled with five losses in a row, VMI finally turned things around against Western Carolina on Wednesday. They took down the Catamounts 66-50.

Meanwhile, The Citadel's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their eighth straight defeat. They took a 70-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of UNCG.

VMI's win bumped their record up to 7-11. As for The Citadel, their loss dropped their record down to 5-11.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: VMI has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like The Citadel struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

VMI might still be hurting after the devastating 76-51 defeat they got from The Citadel in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Can VMI avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

VMI has won 6 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.