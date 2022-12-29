Who's Playing

Chattanooga @ The Citadel

Current Records: Chattanooga 8-5; The Citadel 5-7

What to Know

The Chattanooga Mocs are 12-3 against the The Citadel Bulldogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Mocs and The Citadel will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at McAlister Field House. Chattanooga won both of their matches against The Citadel last season (75-62 and 71-66) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Chattanooga came up short against the Georgia Bulldogs last week, falling 72-65. One thing holding Chattanooga back was the mediocre play of guard Dalvin White, who did not have his best game: he played for 26 minutes with.

Meanwhile, The Citadel came up short against the North Carolina Central Eagles last Tuesday, falling 81-74.

The Mocs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Chattanooga against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The losses put Chattanooga at 8-5 and The Citadel at 5-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Chattanooga is 353rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.2 on average. The Citadels have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the 31st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mocs are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mocs as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chattanooga have won 12 out of their last 15 games against The Citadel.