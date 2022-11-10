Who's Playing

Presbyterian @ The Citadel

Current Records: Presbyterian 1-0; The Citadel 0-1

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose and the The Citadel Bulldogs are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (2-2), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at McAlister Field House. The Blue Hose will be strutting in after a victory while The Citadel will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Presbyterian took their game at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 76-42 win over the Carolina University Bruins.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 80-69 to the Clemson Tigers. Despite the loss, The Citadel got a solid performance out of Austin Ash, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points and five rebounds.

Presbyterian is now 1-0 while The Citadel sits at a mirror-image 0-1. A couple last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Blue Hose come into the contest boasting the 29th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 15.3. On the other end of the spectrum, the Bulldogs are 46th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

Series History

The Citadel and Presbyterian both have two wins in their last four games.