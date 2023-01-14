Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ The Citadel

Current Records: Western Carolina 10-8; The Citadel 6-11

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts and the The Citadel Bulldogs are set to square off in a Southern matchup at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at McAlister Field House. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Catamounts winning the first 94-90 at home and The Citadel taking the second 68-66.

On Wednesday, Western Carolina lost to the Chattanooga Mocs on the road by a decisive 95-76 margin.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 96-74 punch to the gut against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers on Wednesday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Western Carolina is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Catamounts are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Western Carolina have won 11 out of their last 16 games against The Citadel.