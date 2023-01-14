Who's Playing
Western Carolina @ The Citadel
Current Records: Western Carolina 10-8; The Citadel 6-11
What to Know
The Western Carolina Catamounts and the The Citadel Bulldogs are set to square off in a Southern matchup at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at McAlister Field House. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Catamounts winning the first 94-90 at home and The Citadel taking the second 68-66.
On Wednesday, Western Carolina lost to the Chattanooga Mocs on the road by a decisive 95-76 margin.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 96-74 punch to the gut against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers on Wednesday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Western Carolina is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Catamounts are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Western Carolina have won 11 out of their last 16 games against The Citadel.
- Jan 26, 2022 - The Citadel 68 vs. Western Carolina 66
- Jan 05, 2022 - Western Carolina 94 vs. The Citadel 90
- Mar 05, 2021 - The Citadel 100 vs. Western Carolina 86
- Feb 06, 2021 - The Citadel 74 vs. Western Carolina 63
- Feb 01, 2021 - Western Carolina 76 vs. The Citadel 75
- Feb 22, 2020 - Western Carolina 96 vs. The Citadel 84
- Jan 04, 2020 - Western Carolina 86 vs. The Citadel 82
- Feb 16, 2019 - Western Carolina 103 vs. The Citadel 82
- Jan 12, 2019 - Western Carolina 94 vs. The Citadel 82
- Feb 25, 2018 - Western Carolina 92 vs. The Citadel 75
- Dec 30, 2017 - Western Carolina 81 vs. The Citadel 79
- Mar 03, 2017 - The Citadel 78 vs. Western Carolina 72
- Feb 22, 2017 - Western Carolina 84 vs. The Citadel 80
- Jan 19, 2017 - Western Carolina 100 vs. The Citadel 95
- Feb 20, 2016 - Western Carolina 102 vs. The Citadel 97
- Jan 21, 2016 - The Citadel 92 vs. Western Carolina 91