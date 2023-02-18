Who's Playing

Wofford @ The Citadel

Current Records: Wofford 14-14; The Citadel 9-18

What to Know

The The Citadel Bulldogs are 3-13 against the Wofford Terriers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Citadel and Wofford will face off in a Southern battle at 1 p.m. ET at McAlister Field House. Both teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous games but managed to pull out a pair of wins.

Things were close when the Bulldogs and the Furman Paladins clashed on Wednesday, but The Citadel ultimately edged out the opposition 69-65.

Speaking of close games: Wofford narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Mercer Bears 70-67. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

The wins brought The Citadel up to 9-18 and the Terriers to 14-14. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs are 36th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.1 on average. Wofford has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 39th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wofford have won 13 out of their last 16 games against The Citadel.