Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Akron 19-6, Toledo 16-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Akron Zips and the Toledo Rockets are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 20th at Savage Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Zips were able to grind out a solid win over the Bulls, taking the game 73-62.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Toledo and the Bobcats didn't disappoint and broke past the 160.5 point over/under on Friday. The Rockets sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 85-83 win over the Bobcats. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Zips have been performing well recently as they've won 11 of their last 13 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 19-6 record this season. As for the Rockets, their victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-9.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Akron hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.1 points per game. However, it's not like Toledo struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Akron is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Akron's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-6 record against the spread vs the Rockets over their last eight matchups.

Odds

Toledo is a slight 2-point favorite against Akron, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Toledo has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Akron.