Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Bowling Green 14-5, Toledo 12-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Bowling Green has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Bowling Green Falcons and the Toledo Rockets will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Savage Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Bowling Green fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Kent State on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 90-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Flashes. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Bowling Green in their matchups with Kent State: they've now lost nine in a row.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Toledo and N. Illinois didn't disappoint and broke past the 159 point over/under on Tuesday. The Rockets enjoyed a cozy 89-73 victory over the Huskies. The score was all tied up 38-38 at the break, but Toledo was the better team in the second half.

The Falcons' loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-5. As for the Rockets, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-7 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Bowling Green hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like Toledo struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Bowling Green came up short against Toledo in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 91-86. Can Bowling Green avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Toledo has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Bowling Green.