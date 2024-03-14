Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Kent State 15-16, Toledo 20-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes and the Toledo Rockets are set to clash at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in a Mid American postseason contest. Kent State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Last Friday, the Golden Flashes lost to the Rockets on the road by a decisive 86-71 margin.

The losing side was boosted by VonCameron Davis, who scored 20 points along with eight assists and five rebounds. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

The Golden Flashes now have a losing record at 15-16. As for the Rockets, the win (which was their third in a row) raised their record to 20-11.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kent State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.6 points per game. However, it's not like Toledo struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Kent State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: they are only 9-18-1 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 6-2 ATS vs. Toledo across their last eight meetings.

Odds

Toledo is a solid 6-point favorite against Kent State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rockets, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152 points.

Series History

Kent State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Toledo.