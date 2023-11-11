Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Louisiana 1-0, Toledo 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will head out on the road to face off against the Toledo Rockets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Savage Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Louisiana gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They walked away with a 72-62 victory over the Penguins.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 30% better than the opposition, a fact Toledo proved on Monday. They claimed a resounding 94-60 victory over the Titans at home. The over/under was set at 153.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Ragin Cajuns' win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Rockets, their win bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.

Louisiana is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 15-12 record against the spread.

Louisiana came up short against Toledo in their previous meeting back in November of 2018, falling 77-64. Can Louisiana avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Toledo is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

Series History

Toledo won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.