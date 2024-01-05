Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 6-7, Toledo 7-6

What to Know

Toledo is 10-0 against Miami (Ohio) since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Savage Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Toledo will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Toledo and Ohio didn't disappoint and broke past the 160 point over/under on Tuesday. The Rockets came out on top against the Bobcats by a score of 86-77.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Miami (Ohio) last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 83-74 defeat to the Broncos.

The Rockets now have a winning record of 7-6. As for the RedHawks, their defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-7.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Toledo have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.7% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Miami (Ohio) struggles in that department as they've drained 39.4% of their threes per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Toledo strolled past Miami (Ohio) in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 by a score of 91-75. Will Toledo repeat their success, or does Miami (Ohio) have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Toledo is a big 12-point favorite against Miami (Ohio), according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157.5 points.

Series History

Toledo has won all of the games they've played against Miami (Ohio) in the last 5 years.