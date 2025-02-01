Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: N. Illinois 5-15, Toledo 12-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the N. Illinois Huskies and the Toledo Rockets are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Savage Arena. The Huskies are no doubt hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses.

Last Tuesday, N. Illinois couldn't handle Akron and fell 80-70.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Quentin Jones, who went 9 for 16 en route to 25 points plus six rebounds and two steals. James Dent Jr. was another key player, scoring 22 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

N. Illinois struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Akron pulled down 14.

Ohio typically has all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Toledo proved too difficult a challenge. They skirted past the Bobcats 86-83. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Toledo's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Seth Hubbard led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Hubbard a new career-high in assists (four). Another player making a difference was Bryce Ford, who had 15 points.

N. Illinois' defeat dropped their record down to 5-15. As for Toledo, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: N. Illinois has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. It's a different story for Toledo, though, as they've been averaging only 6.2. Given N. Illinois' sizable advantage in that area, Toledo will need to find a way to close that gap.

N. Illinois is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-3 against the spread).

Odds

Toledo is a big 12.5-point favorite against N. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Rockets slightly, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Toledo has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Illinois.