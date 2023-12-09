Who's Playing

N. Iowa Panthers @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: N. Iowa 3-6, Toledo 4-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The N. Iowa Panthers will head out on the road to face off against the Toledo Rockets at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Savage Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though N. Iowa has not done well against Richmond recently (they were 0-4 in their previous four matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Panthers came out on top against the Spiders by a score of 78-73.

N. Iowa can attribute much of their success to Trey Campbell, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 21 points and 1 assists. Another player making a difference was Bowen Born, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, Toledo had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They dodged a bullet on Wednesday and finished off the Golden Grizzlies 69-68.

The Panthers' win bumped their record up to 3-6. As for the Rockets, the victory got them back to even at 4-4.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Toledo is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Bettors picking N. Iowa against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Iowa hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.7 points per game. However, it's not like Toledo struggles in that department as they've been even better at 79.2 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Toledo is a 3.5-point favorite against N. Iowa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

Series History

Toledo won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.