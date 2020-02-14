Watch Toledo vs. Buffalo: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Toledo

Current Records: Buffalo 15-9; Toledo 12-13

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets haven't won a matchup against the Buffalo Bulls since Jan. 3 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Rockets and Buffalo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Savage Arena. Toledo is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

Toledo beat the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks 65-57 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Buffalo didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Central Michigan Chippewas last week, but they still walked away with a 65-60 victory.

Toledo is now 12-13 while the Bulls sit at 15-9. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Toledo comes into the game boasting the 26th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 3.4. But Buffalo is even better: they rank 12th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.8 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBSSports.com or fuboTV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Rockets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 153

Series History

Buffalo have won five out of their last seven games against Toledo.