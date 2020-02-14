Watch Toledo vs. Buffalo: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Toledo vs. Buffalo basketball game
Who's Playing
Buffalo @ Toledo
Current Records: Buffalo 15-9; Toledo 12-13
What to Know
The Toledo Rockets haven't won a matchup against the Buffalo Bulls since Jan. 3 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Rockets and Buffalo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Savage Arena. Toledo is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
Toledo beat the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks 65-57 on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Buffalo didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Central Michigan Chippewas last week, but they still walked away with a 65-60 victory.
Toledo is now 12-13 while the Bulls sit at 15-9. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Toledo comes into the game boasting the 26th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 3.4. But Buffalo is even better: they rank 12th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.8 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Rockets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 153
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Buffalo have won five out of their last seven games against Toledo.
- Feb 15, 2019 - Buffalo 88 vs. Toledo 82
- Jan 08, 2019 - Buffalo 110 vs. Toledo 80
- Mar 10, 2018 - Buffalo 76 vs. Toledo 66
- Jan 02, 2018 - Buffalo 104 vs. Toledo 94
- Jan 03, 2017 - Toledo 86 vs. Buffalo 54
- Feb 09, 2016 - Toledo 71 vs. Buffalo 69
- Jan 30, 2016 - Buffalo 73 vs. Toledo 68
