Who's Playing
Miami (Ohio) @ Toledo
Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 8-17; Toledo 19-6
What to Know
The Toledo Rockets are 13-0 against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Toledo and Miami (Ohio) will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Savage Arena. The Rockets are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
Toledo netted a 70-63 win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Miami (Ohio) this past Saturday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 66-60 to the Central Michigan Chippewas.
Toledo is now 19-6 while the RedHawks sit at 8-17. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Rockets are stumbling into the game with the sixth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.8 on average. Miami (Ohio) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the 15th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Toledo have won all of the games they've played against Miami (Ohio) in the last nine years.
- Jan 31, 2023 - Toledo 81 vs. Miami (Ohio) 78
- Feb 26, 2022 - Toledo 88 vs. Miami (Ohio) 73
- Jan 11, 2022 - Toledo 75 vs. Miami (Ohio) 72
- Feb 16, 2021 - Toledo 87 vs. Miami (Ohio) 75
- Jan 26, 2021 - Toledo 90 vs. Miami (Ohio) 81
- Feb 11, 2020 - Toledo 65 vs. Miami (Ohio) 57
- Jan 29, 2019 - Toledo 66 vs. Miami (Ohio) 63
- Jan 15, 2019 - Toledo 71 vs. Miami (Ohio) 59
- Mar 08, 2018 - Toledo 71 vs. Miami (Ohio) 69
- Feb 09, 2018 - Toledo 73 vs. Miami (Ohio) 67
- Jan 07, 2017 - Toledo 91 vs. Miami (Ohio) 76
- Feb 13, 2016 - Toledo 93 vs. Miami (Ohio) 49
- Jan 09, 2016 - Toledo 84 vs. Miami (Ohio) 76