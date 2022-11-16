Who's Playing
Oakland @ Toledo
Current Records: Oakland 1-2; Toledo 2-0
What to Know
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Toledo Rockets at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Savage Arena. Toledo should still be riding high after a victory, while the Golden Grizzlies will be looking to right the ship.
Oakland has to be hurting after a devastating 91-62 defeat at the hands of the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sunday. Oakland's loss came about despite a quality game from Lorne Bowman, who had 14 points.
Meanwhile, the Rockets were able to grind out a solid win over the UAB Blazers this past Friday, winning 93-85.
Everything went Oakland's way against Toledo when the two teams previously met in November of last year as they made off with an 80-59 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oakland since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Toledo have won four out of their last six games against Oakland.
- Nov 17, 2021 - Oakland 80 vs. Toledo 59
- Nov 26, 2020 - Toledo 80 vs. Oakland 53
- Nov 30, 2019 - Toledo 65 vs. Oakland 63
- Nov 09, 2018 - Toledo 87 vs. Oakland 86
- Nov 18, 2017 - Toledo 87 vs. Oakland 74
- Dec 12, 2015 - Oakland 76 vs. Toledo 64