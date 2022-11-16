Who's Playing

Oakland @ Toledo

Current Records: Oakland 1-2; Toledo 2-0

What to Know

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Toledo Rockets at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Savage Arena. Toledo should still be riding high after a victory, while the Golden Grizzlies will be looking to right the ship.

Oakland has to be hurting after a devastating 91-62 defeat at the hands of the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sunday. Oakland's loss came about despite a quality game from Lorne Bowman, who had 14 points.

Meanwhile, the Rockets were able to grind out a solid win over the UAB Blazers this past Friday, winning 93-85.

Everything went Oakland's way against Toledo when the two teams previously met in November of last year as they made off with an 80-59 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oakland since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Toledo have won four out of their last six games against Oakland.