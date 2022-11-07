Who's Playing

Valparaiso @ Toledo

The Valparaiso Beacons and the Toledo Rockets will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Savage Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Valpo struggled last year, ending up 14-18. Toledo ended up 26-8 last season and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Dayton Flyers 74-55.

A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Beacons allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 45.60% from the floor, which was the 48th highest shooting percentage allowed (top 86%) in college basketball. Toledo's offense has more to brag about, as they they were 17th best (top 5%) in field goal percentage, finishing the 2021-2022 season at 47.90%.

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Series History

Toledo have won two out of their last three games against Valparaiso.