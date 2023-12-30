Who's Playing

Arcadia University Knights @ Towson Tigers

Current Records: Arcadia University 0-0, Towson 6-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Towson Tigers will host the Arcadia University Knights to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at TU Arena.

Looking back to last season, Arcadia University finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Towson also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 20-11.