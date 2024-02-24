Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ Towson Tigers

Current Records: Charleston 21-7, Towson 17-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: TU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

TU Arena -- Towson, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Towson Tigers and the Charleston Cougars are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at TU Arena. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune on Saturday.

On Thursday, the Tigers got the win against the Hawks by a conclusive 80-61.

Tyler Tejada was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 30 points along with six rebounds. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for six games straight. Another player making a difference was Messiah Jones, who scored ten points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Charleston came tearing into Thursday's matchup with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9 points) and they left with even more momentum. They were the clear victor by a 90-71 margin over the Fightin' Blue Hens. The oddsmakers were on Charleston's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

James Scott and Kobe Rodgers were among the main playmakers for Charleston as the former scored 13 points along with six rebounds and three blocks and the latter scored 20 points along with four steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Ante Brzovic, who scored 11 points along with six rebounds.

The Tigers have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 17-11 record this season. As for the Cougars, they pushed their record up to 21-7 with that win, which was their fifth straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Towson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Charleston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Towson didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Cougars when the teams last played back in January, but they still walked away with a 82-78 win. Will Towson repeat their success, or do the Cougars have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Charleston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Towson.