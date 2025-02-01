Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Towson Tigers

Current Records: Drexel 12-9, Towson 12-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: TU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

TU Arena -- Towson, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Drexel Dragons and the Towson Tigers are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at TU Arena. The Dragons have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Drexel is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took a 104-97 hit to the loss column at the hands of Monmouth on Thursday. The Dragons didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Villiam Garcia Adsten, who went 7 for 8 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in assists (three). Another player making a difference was Cole Hargrove, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds and three blocks.

Even though they lost, Drexel smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Towson came tearing into Thursday's contest with six straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Fightin' Blue Hens by a score of 76-66. That's two games straight that the Tigers have won by exactly ten points.

Among those leading the charge was Dylan Williamson, who went 11 for 19 en route to 27 points. Nendah Tarke was another key player, scoring 14 points along with two steals.

Drexel's defeat dropped their record down to 12-9. As for Towson, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-9 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Drexel has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Towson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Drexel came up short against Towson in their previous meeting on January 11th, falling 93-82. Can Drexel avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Towson has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Drexel.