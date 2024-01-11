Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Towson Tigers

Current Records: Stony Brook 8-6, Towson 8-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Towson Tigers and the Stony Brook Seawolves are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 11th at TU Arena. Towson will be looking to keep their 14-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.5% better than the opposition, a fact Towson proved on Saturday. They skirted past the Seahawks 67-64.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook pushed their score all the way to 87 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 93-87 to the Cougars. Stony Brook has not had much luck with Charleston recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The Tigers now have a winning record of 8-7. As for the Seawolves, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-6.

Thursday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Towson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Stony Brook struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Towson took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, Towson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Stony Brook might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

Towson is a 4.5-point favorite against Stony Brook, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 130.5 points.

Series History

Towson has won both of the games they've played against Stony Brook in the last 8 years.