Who's Playing

UMBC Retrievers @ Towson Tigers

Current Records: UMBC 5-5, Towson 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: TU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

TU Arena -- Towson, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UMBC is 0-6 against Towson since December of 2015 but things could change on Saturday. The UMBC Retrievers will head out to face off against the Towson Tigers at 1:00 p.m. ET at TU Arena. The Retrievers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81 points per game this season.

UMBC is headed into the match having just suffered their biggest loss since November 8th on Monday. They suffered a bruising 86-62 defeat at the hands of Georgetown. The Retrievers were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

UMBC's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Josh Odunowo, who went 7 for 13 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds and two blocks, and Marcus Banks Jr., who earned 16 points in addition to six rebounds and two steals. Banks Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against Boston U. last Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Towson's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell 67-60 to UC Irvine. The Tigers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

UMBC's loss dropped their record down to 5-5. As for Towson, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UMBC has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.1% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Towson, though, as they've only made 39.2% of their field goals this season. Given UMBC's sizable advantage in that area, Towson will need to find a way to close that gap.

UMBC lost to Towson on the road by a decisive 89-73 margin when the teams last played back in December of 2023. Can UMBC avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Towson has won all of the games they've played against UMBC in the last 9 years.