Who's Playing

UNCW Seahawks @ Towson Tigers

Current Records: UNCW 9-4, Towson 7-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: TU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

TU Arena -- Towson, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The UNCW Seahawks are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Towson Tigers at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at TU Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.4% worse than the opposition, a fact UNCW found out the hard way on Thursday. They lost to the Dragons on the road by a decisive 78-63 margin.

Despite their defeat, UNCW saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Trazarien White, who scored 19 points along with nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Donovan Newby was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Towson on Thursday, but the final result did not. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 51-43 loss to the Hawks. Having soared to a lofty 97 points in the game before, Towson's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

The Seahawks' loss dropped their record down to 9-4. As for the Tigers, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: UNCW have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. It's a different story for Towson, though, as they've been averaging only 5.9 threes per game. Given UNCW's sizeable advantage in that area, Towson will need to find a way to close that gap.

UNCW came up short against Towson in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 57-53. Can UNCW avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Towson has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UNCW.