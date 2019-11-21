Watch Towson vs. Xavier: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Towson vs. Xavier basketball game
Who's Playing
Towson (home) vs. No. 18 Xavier (away)
Current Records: Towson 2-2; Xavier 4-0
What to Know
The #18 Xavier Musketeers will square off against the Towson Tigers at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at TD Arena. Xavier is coming into the matchup hot, not having lost a matchup yet.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, the Musketeers took down the Missouri State Bears 59-56 last Friday. The overall outcome was to be expected, but MSU made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Meanwhile, Towson also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (20) and lost 66-60 to the Florida Gators. One thing holding Towson back was the mediocre play of G Brian Fobbs, who did not have his best game; he played for 36 minutes with on 4-for-11 shooting and five turnovers.
This next contest looks promising for Xavier, who are favored by a full 10 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-3-1 against the spread when favored.
Xavier's win lifted them to 4-0 while Towson's defeat dropped them down to 2-2. We'll see if the Musketeers can repeat their recent success or if the Tigers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Musketeers are a big 10-point favorite against the Tigers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 134
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
