WATCH: Trae Young gets too fancy on inbounds play, and it costs him

Oklahoma superstar Trae Young has inarguably been the most electrifying player in college basketball this season. The Sooners freshman is averaging an NCAA-best stat line in points and assists per game, but he's been critiqued some of late for his propensity to turn the ball over and tendency to try to do too much with the ball in his hands.

In other words: sometimes Young plays like a freshman, which is not all too surprising. But on Tuesday night against Texas Tech his inexperience cost OU in a big spot, as his attempt to get too fancy on an inbounds play under the basket went awry.

Trae Young tried to get a little too fancy. 😂 pic.twitter.com/3kSyMU1cOa — ESPN (@espn) February 14, 2018

Had that worked, you'd have seen that highlight on your local and national news stations on loop for the next 24 hours. But since Young couldn't convert, this might simply be another lowlight of many to go alongside OU's skid of losing seven of its last nine games.