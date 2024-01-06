Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: App. State 11-3, Troy 8-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:33 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:33 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

What to Know

Troy and App. State are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4:33 p.m. ET on Saturday at Trojan Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Troy waltzed into their game Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They rang in the new year with a 86-73 victory over the Monarchs. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, as Troy did.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but App. State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They came out on top against the Jaguars by a score of 91-84. The win made it back-to-back wins for App. State.

The Trojans' victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-6. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.4 points per game. As for the Mountaineers, their victory bumped their record up to 11-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Troy have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like App. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Troy came up short against App. State in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 58-45. Will Troy have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Troy and App. State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.