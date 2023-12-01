Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: SIUE 5-3, Troy 3-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

What to Know

The Troy Trojans will be playing at home against the SIUE Cougars at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Trojan Arena. Troy might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Monday.

Last Monday, the Trojans were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 77-76 to the Colonels.

Even though they lost, Troy were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Eastern Kentucky only pulled down nine.

Meanwhile, everything went the Cougars' way against the Spartans on Tuesday as the Cougars made off with a 86-62 win. The win made it back-to-back wins for SIUE.

The Trojans' loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 3-4. As for the Cougars, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 5-3 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Troy have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SIUE struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Troy came up short against SIUE in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 78-72. Will Troy have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

SIUE won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.