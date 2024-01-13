Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Southern Miss 9-7, Troy 10-6

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

What to Know

The Troy Trojans will stay at home for another game and welcome the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Trojan Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Troy has not done well against Louisiana recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Trojans came out on top against the Ragin Cajuns by a score of 79-73.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Thursday. They walked away with a 71-58 win over the Warhawks.

The Trojans' win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-6. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.6 points per game. As for the Golden Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 9-7.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Troy have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Troy came up short against Southern Miss in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 74-65. Can Troy avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Miss has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Troy.