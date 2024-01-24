Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Texas State 7-12, Troy 11-8

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Texas State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Texas State Bobcats and the Troy Trojans will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Trojan Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Texas State found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 79-72 to the Red Wolves.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Troy on Saturday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 64-63 to the Golden Eagles. Troy has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Bobcats have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-12 record this season. As for the Trojans, their loss dropped their record down to 11-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Troy struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Texas State came up short against Troy in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 68-64. Can Texas State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Troy and Texas State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.