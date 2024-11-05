Halftime Report

A win for Troy would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Toledo 43-29.

If Troy keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Toledo will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Toledo 0-0, Troy 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Troy Trojans. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Trojan Arena.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams were some of highest scoring teams last year. Toledo kept the scorekeeper busy last season, having averaged 80.7 points per game. However, it's not like Troy struggles in that department as they averaged 79.9.

Looking back to last season, Toledo finished on the right side of .500 (20-11), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, Troy also assembled a winning record last year, also finishing the season 20-11.

Toledo is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 14-16 record against the spread.

Odds

Troy is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Toledo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Trojans, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 154 points.

