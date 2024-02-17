Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: UL Monroe 10-14, Troy 17-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UL Monroe and the Trojans are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Trojan Arena. UL Monroe will be looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

Southern Miss typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday UL Monroe proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Golden Eagles by a score of 68-59.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Troy on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 82-71 to the Red Wolves. Troy's loss signaled the end of their six-game winning streak.

The Warhawks have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-14 record this season. As for the Trojans, their loss ended a 12-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 17-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UL Monroe have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Troy struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UL Monroe came up short against the Trojans in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 82-78. Can UL Monroe avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Troy and UL Monroe both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.