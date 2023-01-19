Who's Playing

James Madison @ Troy

Current Records: James Madison 12-7; Troy 12-7

What to Know

The Troy Trojans will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Trojans and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Trojan Arena. James Madison should still be riding high after a win, while Troy will be looking to regain their footing.

Troy received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 58-45 to the App. State Mountaineers.

Meanwhile, James Madison didn't have too much trouble with the Georgia Southern Eagles at home this past Saturday as they won 83-71.

Troy and the Dukes now sit at an identical 12-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Trojans rank 24th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.9 on average. But James Madison is even better: they come into the contest boasting the sixth most takeaways per game in college basketball at 19. We'll see if that edge gives James Madison a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.