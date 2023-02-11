Who's Playing
Louisiana @ Troy
Current Records: Louisiana 20-5; Troy 15-11
What to Know
The Troy Trojans are 1-10 against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Troy has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Louisiana at 5 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Trojan Arena. The Trojans are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.
Things were close when Troy and the South Alabama Jaguars clashed on Thursday, but Troy ultimately edged out the opposition 61-57. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.
Meanwhile, the game between Louisiana and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with the Ragin Cajuns falling 82-71 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Troy's victory lifted them to 15-11 while Louisiana's defeat dropped them down to 20-5. We'll see if the Trojans can repeat their recent success or if Louisiana bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.95
Odds
The Ragin Cajuns are a slight 2-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin Cajuns as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Louisiana have won ten out of their last 11 games against Troy.
- Jan 26, 2023 - Louisiana 72 vs. Troy 57
- Mar 06, 2022 - Louisiana 66 vs. Troy 57
- Jan 22, 2022 - Louisiana 69 vs. Troy 59
- Feb 15, 2020 - Louisiana 81 vs. Troy 77
- Jan 04, 2020 - Louisiana 79 vs. Troy 62
- Jan 26, 2019 - Louisiana 86 vs. Troy 81
- Feb 22, 2018 - Louisiana 81 vs. Troy 76
- Jan 27, 2018 - Louisiana 81 vs. Troy 69
- Feb 11, 2017 - Troy 100 vs. Louisiana 88
- Feb 25, 2016 - Louisiana 73 vs. Troy 63
- Jan 23, 2016 - Louisiana 88 vs. Troy 65