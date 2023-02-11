Who's Playing

Louisiana @ Troy

Current Records: Louisiana 20-5; Troy 15-11

What to Know

The Troy Trojans are 1-10 against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Troy has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Louisiana at 5 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Trojan Arena. The Trojans are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

Things were close when Troy and the South Alabama Jaguars clashed on Thursday, but Troy ultimately edged out the opposition 61-57. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, the game between Louisiana and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with the Ragin Cajuns falling 82-71 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Troy's victory lifted them to 15-11 while Louisiana's defeat dropped them down to 20-5. We'll see if the Trojans can repeat their recent success or if Louisiana bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.95

Odds

The Ragin Cajuns are a slight 2-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin Cajuns as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Louisiana have won ten out of their last 11 games against Troy.