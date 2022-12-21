Who's Playing

Mercer @ Troy

Current Records: Mercer 6-6; Troy 8-4

What to Know

The Troy Trojans and the Mercer Bears will compete for holiday cheer at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Trojan Arena. The Trojans are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Troy proved too difficult a challenge. Troy secured a 77-71 W over the Lions.

Meanwhile, the Morehead State Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Bears proved too difficult a challenge. Mercer put the hurt on Morehead State with a sharp 79-52 win.

Their wins bumped Troy to 8-4 and Mercer to 6-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Trojans and Mercer clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Troy won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.