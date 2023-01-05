Who's Playing

Old Dominion @ Troy

Current Records: Old Dominion 9-5; Troy 9-6

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they must head out on the road. The Monarchs and the Troy Trojans will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Trojan Arena. Both teams are tiptoeing into their matchup after sneaking past their previous opponents.

This past Saturday Old Dominion capped 2022 off with a 70-66 victory over the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Speaking of close games: it was close, but this past Saturday Troy capped 2022 off with a 55-52 win over the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats.

Old Dominion is now 9-5 while Troy sits at 9-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Old Dominion enters the game with only 10.6 turnovers per game on average, good for 21st best in college basketball. But the Trojans come into the contest boasting the 24th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.3. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.