Who's Playing
South Alabama @ Troy
Current Records: South Alabama 11-13; Troy 13-11
What to Know
The Troy Trojans' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the South Alabama Jaguars at 8:15 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at Trojan Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
It was a close one, but on Saturday the Trojans sidestepped the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats for a 68-64 win.
Meanwhile, South Alabama beat the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 72-64 on Saturday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Troy is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
The wins brought Troy up to 13-11 and South Alabama to 11-13. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Troy ranks 30th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.1 on average. But the Jaguars come into the game boasting the 18th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.5. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Trojans are a 3-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
South Alabama have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Troy.
- Jan 28, 2023 - South Alabama 77 vs. Troy 60
- Jan 29, 2022 - Troy 77 vs. South Alabama 68
- Jan 27, 2022 - South Alabama 82 vs. Troy 63
- Feb 13, 2021 - South Alabama 58 vs. Troy 51
- Feb 11, 2021 - South Alabama 73 vs. Troy 70
- Feb 29, 2020 - South Alabama 78 vs. Troy 63
- Feb 07, 2020 - South Alabama 70 vs. Troy 66
- Feb 23, 2019 - South Alabama 68 vs. Troy 52
- Feb 02, 2019 - South Alabama 81 vs. Troy 75
- Mar 07, 2018 - Troy 69 vs. South Alabama 62
- Feb 03, 2018 - Troy 80 vs. South Alabama 63
- Jan 13, 2018 - Troy 79 vs. South Alabama 64
- Feb 04, 2017 - South Alabama 76 vs. Troy 71
- Jan 02, 2017 - South Alabama 76 vs. Troy 75
- Feb 16, 2016 - Troy 61 vs. South Alabama 54
- Jan 26, 2016 - South Alabama 66 vs. Troy 58