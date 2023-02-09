Who's Playing

South Alabama @ Troy

Current Records: South Alabama 11-13; Troy 13-11

What to Know

The Troy Trojans' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the South Alabama Jaguars at 8:15 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at Trojan Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

It was a close one, but on Saturday the Trojans sidestepped the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats for a 68-64 win.

Meanwhile, South Alabama beat the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 72-64 on Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Troy is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

The wins brought Troy up to 13-11 and South Alabama to 11-13. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Troy ranks 30th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.1 on average. But the Jaguars come into the game boasting the 18th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.5. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Trojans are a 3-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Alabama have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Troy.