Who's Playing

Southern Miss @ Troy

Current Records: Southern Miss 19-4; Troy 13-10

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Troy Trojans are heading back home. The Trojans and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Trojan Arena. Troy has some work to do to even out the 1-3 series between these two since December of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

On Saturday, Troy lost to the South Alabama Jaguars on the road by a decisive 77-60 margin.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss picked up a 67-58 win over the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats on Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Troy is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Southern Miss' victory lifted them to 19-4 while Troy's loss dropped them down to 13-10. We'll see if Southern Miss can repeat their recent success or if the Trojans bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.95

Odds

The Trojans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southern Miss have won three out of their last four games against Troy.